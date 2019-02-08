App
Last Updated : Feb 08, 2019 07:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

L&T Finance, Edelweiss Group defend actions against Anil Ambani-led Reliance ADAG

Reliance Group has blamed these entities for a fall in its market capitalisation due to pledged share sale

L&T Finance and Edelweiss Group have defended their actions with respect to pledge share sale of Anil Ambani's Reliance Group. Their statement to the exchanges came in the wake of Reliance Group blaming these entities for a fall in their market capitalisation.

Earlier on February 8, the Reliance Group had said that a few non-banking financial companies, substantially L&T Finance and certain entities of Edelweiss Group, have invoked pledge of listed shares of Reliance Group and made open market sales of the value of approximately Rs 400 crore from February 2 to 7.

“The illegal, motivated and wholly unjustified action by the above two groups has precipitated a fall of Rs 13,000 crore, an unprecedented nearly 55 percent, in market capitalisation of Reliance Group over just these four short days, causing substantial losses to 72 lakh institutional and retail shareholders, and harming the interests of all stakeholders,” said the Reliance Group statement.

In response, L&T Finance said that they had granted loans against pledge of shares to Reliance ADAG Group companies. They said that as per the loan and pledge agreements, the borrower did not cure various events of defaults including providing margin for shortfall in the stipulated security cover.

Despite various notices in the past few months, they said that a events of defaults continued. Due to this, L&T Finance said that it enforced its rights of invocation and sold pledged shares to the extent of its outstanding dues by following the due process of contract and law.

Similarly, Edelweiss Group said that all actions taken on Reliance ADAG Group share sale are legal. In a statement, Edelweiss Group said that they had granted credit facilities against pledge of shares to Reliance ADAG Group.

They added that over the last several months, Edelweiss Group has reached out numerous times to Reliance ADAG Group to address concerns on shortfall in margins (via regular margin call notices) and resultant fall in collateral valuation.

“Despite our best efforts, not only did Reliance ADAG Group fail to address any of the concerns raised by Edelweiss Group, but also continued to breach contractual obligations,” said Edelweiss Group in a statement.

Further, they said that on February 4, there was a sharp drop in the prices of Reliance ADAG group shares, which led to further erosion in the collateral value.

Edelweiss group said they once again gave due opportunity for remediation. Since there was no response from Reliance ADAG Group, they said that it necessitated liquidation of the collateral as per the agreed contractual terms.

Reliance Group had said the purported exercise of rights to enforce the security is illegal and excessive, and against the process and requirements of the respective borrowings' documentation.
First Published on Feb 8, 2019 07:38 pm

tags #Business #Companies

