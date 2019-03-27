L&T dispatches India's heaviest hydrocracker reactor to HPCL ahead of schedule

Infrastructure giant Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on March 27 said it has dispatched the country's heaviest hydrocracker, weighing 1,858 tonne, ahead of schedule to HPCL for its Visakh refinery.

L&T at present is also manufacturing several hydrocracker reactors, weighing more than 2,000 tonnes, which on completion will set international benchmark, the company said in a statement.

"Achieving another milestone project in the engineering world, the heavy engineering business of Larsen & Toubro (L&T), has completed and flagged off India's Heaviest Hydrocracker Reactor ahead of schedule," it said.

The reactor weighing 1,858 tonne is manufactured for Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd's (HPCL) Visakh Refinery Modernisation Project.

The reactor will sail directly to Visakhapatnam from Larsen & Toubro's fully integrated state-of-the-art coastal manufacturing facility located at Hazira in Gujarat, the company said.

S Raja, executive director (Visakh Refinery Modernization Project), HPCL, said, "We are proud to have been associated with L&T and would like to congratulate you for establishing a benchmark in manufacturing India's Heaviest Hydrocracker Reactor, weighing 1,858 tonnes."

Y S Trivedi, senior vice-president and head of L&T Heavy Engineering, said, "This is a benchmark achievement and we are proud to have been chosen by HPCL to deliver India's Heaviest Hydrocracker Reactor."

Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational company engaged in technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing and financial services with over $18 billion in revenue.