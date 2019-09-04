L&T creates advanced infra solutions for 5 lakh smart metres

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on September 4 said it has created advanced metering infrastructure solutions for five lakh smart meters for state-owned Energy Efficiency Services Ltd.

The smart meter project is aimed at regulating power consumption pattern, promoting online billing, infusing transparency and reducing line losses.

"Together, L&T and EESL have already successfully implemented the advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) system for more than 5,00,000 smart meters including integration and commissioning of 50,000 smart meters for NDMC," L&T said in a statement.

L&T's Smart World & Communication has been engaged by EESL to roll out the largest AMI solutions implementation comprising over five million smart meters across Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and NDMC.

The project aims to help discoms improve billing efficiency, save energy, and empower consumers to save and manage energy consumption by providing real time data on energy costs, the statement said.

"The smart meter project is primarily aimed at regulating power consumption pattern, promoting online billing, infusing transparency, reducing line losses etc. Having built the capacity to install 1,00,000 smart meters a month, we will now be able to achieve our target within the stipulated timeframe," EESL MD Saurabh Kumar said.