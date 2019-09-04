App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2019 05:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

L&T creates advanced infra solutions for 5 lakh smart metres

The smart meter project is aimed at regulating power consumption pattern, promoting online billing, infusing transparency and reducing line losses.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on September 4 said it has created advanced metering infrastructure solutions for five lakh smart meters for state-owned Energy Efficiency Services Ltd.

The smart meter project is aimed at regulating power consumption pattern, promoting online billing, infusing transparency and reducing line losses.

"Together, L&T and EESL have already successfully implemented the advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) system for more than 5,00,000 smart meters including integration and commissioning of 50,000 smart meters for NDMC," L&T said in a statement.

Close

L&T's Smart World & Communication has been engaged by EESL to roll out the largest AMI solutions implementation comprising over five million smart meters across Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and NDMC.

related news

The project aims to help discoms improve billing efficiency, save energy, and empower consumers to save and manage energy consumption by providing real time data on energy costs, the statement said.

"The smart meter project is primarily aimed at regulating power consumption pattern, promoting online billing, infusing transparency, reducing line losses etc. Having built the capacity to install 1,00,000 smart meters a month, we will now be able to achieve our target within the stipulated timeframe," EESL MD Saurabh Kumar said.

L&T's Smart World & Communication offers end-to-end smart solutions comprising security solutions, communication network, telecom infrastructure and smart infrastructure.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 4, 2019 05:40 pm

tags #(L&T #Business #Companies #India

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.