L&T Construction bags orders worth Rs 3,028 crore

Engineering major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) today said its arm L&T Construction has won orders worth Rs 3,028 crore in the domestic market. "Buildings and factories business of L&T Construction has bagged an EPC order worth Rs 3,028 crore from GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL)," the company said in a BSE filing.

The company said scope of work includes execution and implementation of engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) for expansion of the terminal building and airside infrastructure works at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad, Telangana.

This is a brown field airport expansion project to be handed over within a stringent timeline. Shares of the company were trading at Rs 1,273.80 apiece, up 0.70 percent, on the BSE.