Last Updated : Jul 12, 2018 12:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

L&T construction arm bags orders worth Rs 2,388 crore

L&T in a regulatory filing said its water and effluent treatment business has bagged orders worth Rs 2,388 crore from the Madhya Pradesh Jal Nigam Maryadit and Tirunelveli Municipal Corporation.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) today said its construction arm has won orders worth Rs 2,388 crore in the domestic market.

The order from the Madhya Pradesh Jal Nigam Maryadit is for the execution of Satna, Kundatiya and Mohanpura Multi Village Rural Water Supply Schemes on turnkey basis. The projects are funded by the New Development Bank.

L&T said the company has also received an order from the Tirunelveli Municipal Corporation for providing Underground Sewerage Scheme (UGSS) to additional areas of Tirunelveli Corporation - Phase II.

Shares of L&T were trading at Rs 1,293.65 apiece, up 1.46 per cent, from the previous close on BSE.
First Published on Jul 12, 2018 12:36 pm

