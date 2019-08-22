App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Aug 22, 2019 01:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

L&T arm, EMAS AMC PTE consortium bags order from Saudi Aramco

The project is for installing 28 offshore jackets in Zuluf, Marjan, Safaniya and Ribyan offshore fields of Saudi Arabia.

Larsen & Toubro on August 22 said a consortium of its arm LTHE, and EMAS AMC PTE Ltd has been awarded a project by Saudi Aramco for offshore jackets.

The project is for installing 28 offshore jackets in Zuluf, Marjan, Safaniya and Ribyan offshore fields of Saudi Arabia, as per a BSE filing by L&T.

"Consortium of L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering Ltd (LTHE) and EMAS AMC PTE Ltd (a Subsea 7 company) has been awarded a project by Saudi Aramco," it said.

LTHE is a subsidiary of L&T and is based in Mumbai.

The award demonstrates Saudi Aramco's trust on LTHE's capability to deliver to a challenging schedule with excellent safety and quality performance, it said.

LTHE's fabrication facilities in the Middle East and India are fully equipped to execute these challenging projects, the company added.

Subsea 7 is a Luxembourg-based offshore projects delivering company.

First Published on Aug 22, 2019 01:15 pm

tags #(L&T #Business #Companies #India #Saudi Aramco

