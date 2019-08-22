L&T arm, EMAS AMC PTE consortium bags order from Saudi Aramco

Larsen & Toubro on August 22 said a consortium of its arm LTHE, and EMAS AMC PTE Ltd has been awarded a project by Saudi Aramco for offshore jackets.

The project is for installing 28 offshore jackets in Zuluf, Marjan, Safaniya and Ribyan offshore fields of Saudi Arabia, as per a BSE filing by L&T.

"Consortium of L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering Ltd (LTHE) and EMAS AMC PTE Ltd (a Subsea 7 company) has been awarded a project by Saudi Aramco," it said.

LTHE is a subsidiary of L&T and is based in Mumbai.

The award demonstrates Saudi Aramco's trust on LTHE's capability to deliver to a challenging schedule with excellent safety and quality performance, it said.

LTHE's fabrication facilities in the Middle East and India are fully equipped to execute these challenging projects, the company added.