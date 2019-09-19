L&T appoints Ajay Bhutoria as L&T NxT Chief Executive

Infrastructure giant Larsen & Toubro on September 19 said it has appointed Ajay S Bhutoria as chief executive for its technology platform L&T NxT.

The recently launched initiative L&T NxT is focused on providing solutions in the areas of Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT), virtual reality, augmented reality, geospatial solutions and cybersecurity to clients in multiple industrial sectors.

Before joining L&T-NxT, Bhutoria was the Global Head of Markets for Retail, Consumer Goods, Travel and Hospitality at Cognizant, L&T said in a statement.

"I am confident Bhutoria, with his impeccable track record and leadership experience, will lead L&T NxT to make it a globally best-in-class solutions provider for industrial digitalization by leveraging L&T's diverse expertise across engineering domains," JD Patil, Senior Executive Vice President for L&T's Defence Business and L&T-NxT said.

Bhutoria said L&T-NxT will provide an exciting opportunity to him to galvanize efforts in deploying new-age digital technologies to deliver differentiated, and disruptive business outcomes for customers.

Bhutoria comes with over three decades of experience in the industry and has led business activities across the US, Europe and India, the statement said.

The company said he will operate from Edison, New Jersey office and will oversee the global network of L&T-NxT offices to fulfill digitalization needs of our global clients.