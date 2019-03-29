App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Mar 29, 2019 02:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

L&T announces strategic plan to transform into digitalisation, automation powerhouse

As part of its L&T-Nxt initiative, the management will focus on incubating and scaling business verticals, mapping the landscape, formulating the road ahead and achieving the stated goal with go to market solutions

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on March 29 announced a new strategic initiative called L&T-Nxt, focusing on areas such as artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), virtual reality, augmented reality, geo‐spatial solutions and cyber security.

As part of L&T-Nxt initiative, the management of India's largest construction and engineering firm will focus on incubating and scaling business verticals, mapping the landscape, formulating the road ahead and achieving the stated goal with go to market solutions.

L&T through its current engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) and manufacturing businesses has been deploying IoT, analytics and AI in the industrial sector by digitalising most operational matters such as finance, human resources, labour, plant and material.

"Having reached a critical juncture in its developmental cycle, L&T is training its sights towards accelerating topline and bottomline growth. At the same time, it is expanding its potential for value creation by adopting a fresh mindset and building a new structure ground up," the company said in a statement.

related news

L&T is trying to transform itself on lines of some of its larger global peers such as Siemens, Hitachi, ABB and General Electric that are powering fourth industrial revolution called as Industry 4.0, with focus on providing digitalisation and automation solutions to reduce costs, improve efficiency and help industries to comply with rising expectations of quality, environmental and safety regulations.

“Disruption has become the new order and as we embrace new and frontier technologies. Our businesses are leapfrogging into entirely new realms powered by the tremendous benefits of digitalisation and analytics,” said SN Subrahmanyan, Chief Executive Office and Managing Director, Larsen & Toubro, referring to the sustained and concerted efforts of the company to embrace digitalisation.

“We are committing significant investments and talent into this strategic effort and are confident that this will be an enabler for business,” he added.

JD Patil, Senior Executive Vice President (Defence Business) and member of the board, sees new technology businesses and sunrise enterprises as prime constituents, with the latent upside for rapid and substantial value creation. "The era of cyber-physical systems is just beginning. With the lines between the physical and digital blurring,” he added.
First Published on Mar 29, 2019 01:59 pm

tags #(L&T #Business

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Grand Alliance Failed to Take Off as Rahul Did Not Override Local Satr ...

Kangana Ranaut Claims Pahlaj Nihalani Had Offered Her a 'Soft-Porn Cha ...

Bombay HC Issues Notice to EC on PIL Seeking Stay on Narendra Modi's B ...

Instagram Re-Branding, Adding Facebook With Its Name

NYAY Not a Burden, Will Cost Rs 3.5 Lakh Crore a Year at its Peak, Say ...

'Junglee' Director Chuck Russell Reveals He Was 'Jealous' of Indian Fi ...

'Chaiwala' Modi's Campaign Reaches Railways, Tea Served in 'Main Bhi C ...

SC Grants Two More Months to SIT to Complete its Probe into 1984 Anti- ...

European Union Aims to Put Speed Limit Technology on Cars

Recession may offer many opportunities, says billionaire investor Warr ...

Urban Realty: How much has RERA helped home buyers?

Brexit multiple choice - How will UK parliament's indicative votes wor ...

Promise of handouts by Congress could dent Modi's momentum

RBI likely to cut interest rates next week, says HDFC's Keki Mistry

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex range-bound, Nifty slips below 11,600; m ...

Why Eicher Motors is one of the worst performing stocks on Nifty today

MSTC hits 5% upper circuit after tepid stock market debut

Bull run may continue if election results are favourable, says Motilal ...

Lok Sabha election: With 185 candidates contesting in Telangana’s Ni ...

Meena Pillai quits Kerala University over HRD diktat: Researchers can' ...

Super Deluxe movie review: Vijay Sethupathi shines in film powered by ...

Massive fire in 22-storey building in Dhaka's upscale Banani kills 19, ...

Rahul Gandhi's startup push: Regulatory hurdles in states and local bo ...

Miami Open: Roger Federer brushes aside Kevin Anderson to enter semis; ...

Tiger habitats in the Sundarbans are imperiled by climate change; govt ...

Manu S Pillai, author of The Ivory Throne, on 19th century Travancore, ...

Twitter is now rolling out 'Lights Out', 'Automatic Dark Mode' for iOS ...

Ranveer Singh and all the preparations ahead of IncInk launch

Jaya director’s ‘fake’ quote on Kangana Ranaut’s 24 crore payc ...

John Abraham to celebs after Pulwama attack: Don’t make statements t ...

Tom Cruise bans ex wife Nicole Kidman from attending son Connor Cruise ...

'Fake' news of Kangana Ranaut being paid Rs 24 crore goes viral, siste ...

‘Golden couple’ Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt exude hotness on the l ...

Good News: Kareena Kapoor Khan's diet takes a backseat as she celebrat ...

IPL 2019: MS Dhoni has a shrewd rival in Ziva Dhoni during match break ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.