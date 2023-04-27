lpca Laboratories acquires 33.38% equity shares of Unichem for Rs 1,034 crore

Ipca Laboratories

lpca Laboratories Limited on April 27 announced the acquisition of 33.38 percent of the paid-up equity share capital of Unichem Laboratories Ltd for Rs 1,034.06 crore.

The acquisition includes 2,35,01,440 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs. 2 each from one of its promoter shareholders.

The company is also making an open offer to acquire up to 26 percent of the fully diluted outstanding equity share capital from the public equity shareholders of Unichem at a price of Rs 440 per share under Sebi regulations.

This acquisition is expected to enhance the company's position in the pharmaceutical industry and create new opportunities for growth.

This is a developing story.