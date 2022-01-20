Lotus Herbals picks up 25% stake in D2C beauty brand Conscious Chemist

Conscious Chemist offers skincare products that are free from harmful toxins, fragrances and toxic chemicals.

Lotus Herbals on Thursday announced that it has acquired 25 percent stake in Conscious Chemist, a new-age, direct-to-consumer, clean beauty brand.

Founded in 2020 by Robin Gupta and Prakher Mathur, Conscious Chemist offers skincare products that are free from harmful toxins, fragrances and toxic chemicals.

According to the company, its products are never tested on animals, are ethically produced and use only sustainable packaging. The company also claims it constantly ideates and works towards making its practices eco-friendlier and more sustainable that includes plastic offsetting in their supply chain too.

“We are excited about our strategic investment in Conscious Chemist since it aligns with our strategy for accelerating growth in the DTC digital native universe focused on clean beauty. The brand also resonates with our commitment to sustainability and environmentally friendly practices,” Nitin Passi, Joint Managing Director, Lotus Herbals, said.

“We appreciate the vigour, exuberance and dynamism that Conscious Chemist brings and will provide them tangible access to Indian and global markets, technological and marketing mentorship that will help in propelling its growth over the next five years.”

The investment in Conscious Chemist comes close on the heels of Lotus Herbals picking up 32 percent in the dermaceutical company Fix Derma India. Since the onset of the pandemic, Lotus Herbals has made strategic investments in several emerging beauty brands. It acquired luxury Ayurveda brand SoulTree in September 2020 and then Fix Derma India in October 2021.

“We are thrilled to announce our association with Lotus as we have always admired the legacy Lotus has built. It is a focussed ethical beauty care company anchored in bringing quality products to discerning consumers. We are confident that this synergistic relationship will drive exponential growth,” Robin Gupta, Co-founder and CEO, Conscious Chemist, said.

The beauty and personal care segment sees consolidation as several companies acquire new-age companies in the direct-to-consumer segment.

Nykaa had acquired D2C beauty brand Dot & Key last October. FMCG major Marico had in July 2020 acquired Apcos Naturals, the maker of ayurvedic beauty brand Just Herbs. In the highest transaction ever in the D2C segment, The Good Glamm Group, which owns D2C brand MyGlamm, acquired The Moms Co, a mother and beauty brand for Rs 500 crore.