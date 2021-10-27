Lotus Herbals attains 32% strategic stake in Fixderma India

Beauty and personal care company Lotus Herbals has acquired a 32 percent strategic stake in the direct-to-consumer (D2C) dermaceuticals company Fixderma India, which housed brands such as Fixderma and FCL.

With this move, Lotus Herbals now plans to foray into the dermaceutical segment offering a premium range of skincare and hair care products that bridge prescription-based products and over-the-counter cosmetics, the company said in a press note.

Commenting on the acquisition, Nitin Passi, joint managing director, Lotus Herbals, said, “Over the past 27 years Lotus has always been an innovation leader in the beauty industry. We are delighted to partner with Fixderma as their brand philosophy, ethics, and diversified range of world class dermaceutical products fit perfectly with the values and experimental blueprint of Lotus. With our strategic planning and marketing expertise, we aim at enhancing the global footprint for Fixderma and FCL and capture significant market share within the next five years as part of our long-term growth strategy.”

Elaborating on the new partnership with Lotus Herbals, Anurag Mehrotra, chairman, Fixderma India said, “Lotus Herbals has a strong and successful history in the beauty industry and we are confident that the expertise and experience Lotus Herbals brings will ensure greater success for our brands. Developments in the Indian skincare industry are exciting and challenging, especially in the e-commerce space however, the engagement level, passion and experiential resonance our customers have with our brands is amazing. We are thrilled to partner with Lotus to help strategically optimise this in a meaningful way."

Fixderma, along with its premium skincare range FCL, focuses on researching, manufacturing and marketing innovative dermatology products while working alongside renowned dermatologists in India and exports to over 35 countries across the globe, the company said.

This is Lotus Herbal’s second investment in the beauty and personal care segment. Last year, it had acquired SoulTree. Lotus Herbals plans on maintaining a distinctive brand identity for Fixderma and FCL in domestic and international markets while strategizing the brand’s expansion and growth trajectory, said the company.

The beauty and personal care segment is witnessing consolidation as several companies acquire new-age companies in the direct-to-consumer segment.

Last week, IPO-bound Nykaa had acquired D2C beauty brand Dot & Key. FMCG major Marico in July acquired Apcos Naturals, the maker of ayurvedic beauty brand Just Herbs. In the highest transaction ever in the D2C segment, The Good Glamm Group, which owns D2C brand MyGlamm, acquired The Moms Co, a mother and beauty brand for Rs 500 crore.