Lord of the drinks: 4 Indian brands among top 10 most consumed spirits

Despite the imposition of prohibition in certain Indian states, four whisky brands from the subcontinent rank among the most widely consumed spirits. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 China’s baiju liquor is the most-widely consumed spirit globally. This comes as no surprise as China is the most populous country in the world. However, the fragmented nature of the market and its non-exposure to the West has curtailed the popularity of baiju spreading beyond the borders of its native country. Global spirit sales grew 1.5 percent to 2.4 billion nine-litre cases in 2017, according to data compiled by Euromonitor. Four Indian whisky brands from the subcontinent have made it to the top 10. Here’s the full list. (Image: Reuters) 2/11 10. Bacardi | Sales volume: 16.8 million | Type of alcohol: Rum | Country of origin: Cuba | Average alcohol content: 42.8% (Image: Bacardi) 3/11 9. Johnnie Walker | Sales volume: 18.3 million | Type of alcohol: Scotch whisky | Country of origin: Scotland | Average alcohol content: 40% (Image: Johnnie Walker) 4/11 8. Royal Stag | Sales volume: 18.7 million | Type of alcohol: Whisky | Country of origin: India | Average alcohol content: 42.8% (Image: Pernod Ricard) 5/11 7. Imperial Blue | Sales volume: 19.0 million | Type of alcohol: Whisky | Country of origin: India | Average alcohol content: 42.8% (Image: Pernod Ricard) 6/11 6.Tanduay | Sales volume: 19.5 million | Type of alcohol: Rum | Country of origin: Philippines | Average alcohol content: 40% (Image: Tanduay) 7/11 5. Smirnoff | Sales volume: 26.0 million | Type of alcohol: Vodka | Country of origin: Russia | Average alcohol content: 37.5% (Image: Smirnoff ) 8/11 4. McDowell’s No.1 | Sales volume: 26.6 million | Type of alcohol: Whisky | Country of origin: India | Average alcohol content: 42.8% (Image: Diageo) 9/11 3. Emperador | Sales volume: 27.1 million | Type of alcohol: Brandy | Country of origin: Philippines | Average alcohol content: 36% (Image: Emperador ) 10/11 2. Officer’s Choice | Sales volume: 32.0 million | Type of alcohol: Whisky | Country of origin: India | Average alcohol content: 42.8% (Image: Allied Blenders & Distillers) 11/11 1. Jinro | Sales volume: 75.6 million | Type of alcohol: Soju | Country of origin: South Korea | Average alcohol content: 20% (Image: Hite Jinro) First Published on Oct 19, 2018 09:52 am