Lord of the drinks: 4 Indian brands among top 10 most consumed spirits

China’s baiju liquor is the most-widely consumed spirit globally. This comes as no surprise as China is the most populous country in the world. However, the fragmented nature of the market and its non-exposure to the West has curtailed the popularity of baiju spreading beyond the borders of its native country. Global spirit sales grew 1.5 percent to 2.4 billion nine-litre cases in 2017, according to data compiled by Euromonitor. Four Indian whisky brands from the subcontinent have made it to the top 10. Here’s the full list. (Image: Reuters)