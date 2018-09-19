Looking to enter the top-10 life insurers' list within two years: Vikas Seth, MD & CEO, Bharti AXA Life

Private life insurance company Bharti AXA Life Insurance, which achieved break-even in FY18, is now looking to capture a spot among the top ten life insurers in the next two years. In an interaction with Moneycontrol, Vikas Seth, Managing Director & CEO, Bharti AXA Life Insurance, talks about the business strategies and distribution plans.

Edited excerpts:

In FY18, the life insurance industry grew by about 17 percent. This year too, it is anticipated to grow at 15-20 percent. We are expecting to grow at double the rate of the industry.

Overall, our growth rate has been positive in the last few quarters and during the first quarter, we saw a 65 percent growth in new premiums whereas the industry grew by 7-8 percent.

We started operations in 2008, while several others started operations much earlier. Yes, while we have relatively taken more time than others to achieve profitability, this was because the one thing that the company was missing was growth. As our base increases and efficiency improves, this number will improve.

Now, our next target is to gain market share and improve our position in the industry. From a ranking of 18 almost three quarters back, we have moved to the 14th spot as of August end on a year-to-year basis for new premium collection. Not just the premiums, the number of policies have also seen a growth. Our short-term objective is to enter the list of the top ten life insurers within the next two years.

We have entered into a corporate agency agreement with them about two months ago. Following that, the payments bank has started offering Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima (term insurance cover) in partnership with us. Working with Airtel Payments Bank is a big opportunity and we are working on a few more products with them.Agency among channels will remain core to us. While we also have a direct channel and broker channel, there are still some customer segments that can be reached only through individual agents. We added 50 branches in FY18 and added 30 this year (till now) and with that the agency hiring is also on the rise.

But having said that, we also work with non-banking financial companies to sell products like group credit life. Further, we are also in talks with other banks for bancassurance agreements.

The traditional business is almost 97 percent of our portfolio while the rest comes from unit-linked insurance plans (Ulips). We are focused on the country’s largest customer segment that invests saves through bank accounts and fixed deposits. For these customers who are looking for a long-term savings solution, a market-linked instrument may not be the immediate need.