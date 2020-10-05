London transport regulator bans Ola cabs in the city, cites public safety concerns

Ola failed to renew licence to operate its ride sharing services in London after not meeting public safety requirements stipulated by London transportation regulator Transport for London (TfL).

Ola specifically failed to meet requirements for licensing related to drivers and vehicles and plans to appeal TfL’s decision, Tech Crunch reported.

This comes just days after competitor Uber regained its licence to ply in London for another year-and-a-half (18 months).

TfL said Ola had over 1,000 trips made by unlicensed drivers. The company has 21 days to appeal the decision and can continue operations in the meantime.

According to Sky News, Helen Chapman, TfL’s director of licensing, regulation and charging said the regulator discovered “multiple failures” around Ola’s use of unlicensed drivers and vehicles, which “may have put passenger safety at risk.”

Ola said the issue arose due to “use of different conventions in its databases,” which it is “working to fix on priority”.

“At Ola, our core principle is to work closely, collaboratively and transparently with regulators such as TfL. We have been working with TfL during the review period and have sought to provide assurances and address the issues raised in an open and transparent manner. Ola will take the opportunity to appeal this decision and in doing so, our riders and drivers can rest assured that we will continue to operate as normal, providing safe and reliable mobility for London." Marc Rozendal, Managing Director of Ola UK said.

Ola began commercial services in London in February 2020 with over 25,000 drivers. It has not yet revealed other metrics, such as trips completed or passengers served. The COVID-19 pandemic in particular has hit the business hard.