Logistics firm Delhivery names 3 independent board directors

Delhivery | Valuation: $3 billion | City: Gurgaon | Industry: Supply chain, logistics, & delivery | Select investors: Times Internet, Nexus Venture Partners, SoftBank Group (Image: Twitter / @delhivery)

Leading logistics and supply-chain services firm Delhivery on October 14 said it had appointed Kalpana Morparia, Romesh Sobti and Saugata Gupta as independent directors to the company’s board.

Morparia is a former chairman JP Morgan (South and Southeast Asia) and also a former CEO of JP Morgan India.

She also served as the vice-chair on the boards of ICICI Group Companies and was also associated with Hindustan Unilever and Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Delhivery said in a release.

Gupta is the managing director and chief executive officer of Marico Limited. Gupta also serves as an independent director on the board of Ashok Leyland and is a member of the audit committee, nomination and remuneration committee and ESG committee.

A former MD and CEO of IndusInd Bank, Sobti is also associated with ABN AMRO Bank N.V. He serves as a director on several boards, including those of Aditya Birla Capital Ltd and Adani Green Energy Ltd.

The-IPO bound company also appointed former PwC India head Deepak Kapoor as the board chairman and named Sri Rajan as an independent director.