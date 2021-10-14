MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 3 days 12 sessions. Early bird offer ending soon Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

Logistics firm Delhivery names 3 independent board directors

The three new independent board directors are Kalpana Morparia, Romesh Sobti, and Saugata Gupta

Moneycontrol News
October 14, 2021 / 03:36 PM IST
Delhivery | Valuation: $3 billion | City: Gurgaon | Industry: Supply chain, logistics, & delivery | Select investors: Times Internet, Nexus Venture Partners, SoftBank Group (Image: Twitter / @delhivery)

Delhivery | Valuation: $3 billion | City: Gurgaon | Industry: Supply chain, logistics, & delivery | Select investors: Times Internet, Nexus Venture Partners, SoftBank Group (Image: Twitter / @delhivery)

Leading logistics and supply-chain services firm Delhivery on October 14 said it had appointed Kalpana Morparia, Romesh Sobti and Saugata Gupta as independent directors to the company’s board.

Morparia is a former chairman JP Morgan (South and Southeast Asia) and also a former CEO of JP Morgan India.

She also served as the vice-chair on the boards of ICICI Group Companies and was also associated with Hindustan Unilever and Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Delhivery said in a release.

ALSO READ: Delhivery issues bonus shares ahead of filing DRHP

Gupta is the managing director and chief executive officer of Marico Limited. Gupta also serves as an independent director on the board of Ashok Leyland and is a member of the audit committee, nomination and remuneration committee and ESG committee.

Close

A former MD and CEO of IndusInd Bank, Sobti is also associated with ABN AMRO Bank N.V. He serves as a director on several boards, including those of Aditya Birla Capital Ltd and Adani Green Energy Ltd.

The-IPO bound company also appointed former PwC India head Deepak Kapoor as the board chairman and named Sri Rajan as an independent director.

 
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Delhivery #Kalpana Morparia #Romesh Sobti #Saugata Gupta
first published: Oct 14, 2021 03:27 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.