Lockdown 5.0 | International air travel to resume in third phase of 'unlock'

The Ministry of Home Affairs in its guidelines to 'unlock' activities in a phased manned, has signalled that international flights could be resumed in the third phase.

"Based on the assessment of the situation, dates for re-starting the following activities will be decided..." the order says. It then goes on to list "international air travel of passengers, except as permitted by MHA" as one of the activities.

Earlier this month, Civil Aviation Minster Hardeep Singh Puri had said that the government wants to resume international flights before 'August-September.'

India had suspended international flights from March 22. Later on, the suspension was extended to domestic flights, coinciding with the national lockdown to limit COVID-19.

Many countries are beginning to open up for international visitors. Greece plans to open from June 15. Many of the Carribean islands, Mexico and Thailand may also open borders for international travels in June.

Domestic flights resumed services from May 25.

The MHA order on May 30, mentioned domestic passenger air travel under 'unrestricted movement of persons and goods. The activity, the order said, will "continue to be regulated as per SoPs issued."



