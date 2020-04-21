Reliance Jio extends incoming call validity for all users

In light of the extension of the nationwide lockdown until May 3, Reliance Jio has extended the validity of its incoming call facility. State-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has also made a similar announcement and has extended its income call validity for all subscribers until May 5.

Meanwhile, telcos Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea earlier announced an extension of their incoming call validity for their low-income users.

These four telecom service providers are also making available options for customers to recharge their prepaid accounts while sitting at home, without having to visit any stores.

Reliance Jio subscribers will now continue to receive incoming calls during the ongoing lockdown. The telco, in addition, has also increased the validity of its prepaid services until May 3.

However, Jio has not specified a particular date until which the extended the validity of the incoming calls will continue.