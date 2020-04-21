App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Apr 21, 2020 07:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reliance Jio extends incoming call validity for all users

Reliance Jio subscribers will now continue to receive incoming calls during the ongoing lockdown. The telco, in addition, has also increased the validity of its prepaid services until May 3.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
In light of the extension of the nationwide lockdown until May 3, Reliance Jio has extended the validity of its incoming call facility. State-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has also made a similar announcement and has extended its income call validity for all subscribers until May 5.

Meanwhile, telcos Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea earlier announced an extension of their incoming call validity for their low-income users.

Also Read | Airtel, Vodafone Idea extend validity of prepaid plans until May 3

These four telecom service providers are also making available options for customers to recharge their prepaid accounts while sitting at home, without having to visit any stores.

However, Jio has not specified a particular date until which the extended the validity of the incoming calls will continue.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust, which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

First Published on Apr 21, 2020 07:51 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #Jio #Telecom

