business Live: Inflation target breach for the first time in 6 years: What this means | RBI MPC For the first time in 6 years, inflation will go above India's tolerance level for 3 consecutive quarters. The government has set a 5-year inflation target bank of 2-6%, and inflation has been above this band for 7 months now. What happens when the RBI fails to meet the inflation mandate, what steps is the central bank planning to take, and what does this mean for you and me? Watch to find out!