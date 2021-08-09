Link PAN-Aadhaar Card by September 30, SBI tells account-holders

Aadhaar Enrolment and MBU (at 5 & 15 yrs) are free. Charges for updating Aadhaar are fixed: Rs 50 for demographic update & Rs 100 for biometric update (with or without demographic update).

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

India's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has informed its account-holders to link their PAN-Aadhaar Card by September 30. Account-holders may face difficulty in banking facility if they fail to link the same, the bank added.



We advise our customers to link their PAN with Aadhaar to avoid any inconvenience and continue enjoying a seamless banking service.#ImportantNotice#AadhaarLinking#Pancard#AadhaarCardpic.twitter.com/QiMk66fLM2

— State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) August 6, 2021

SBI, from its official Twitter handle, posted, "We advise our customers to link their PAN with Aadhaar to avoid any inconvenience and continue enjoying a seamless banking service."

"The linking of PAN with the Aadhaar is mandatory. PAN will be rendered inactive and cannot be quoted for conducting specified transactions if PAN and Aadhaar are not linked before September 30," the tweet further added.

Every person, who has been allotted a PAN and are eligible to obtain an Aadhaar number, is required to intimate their Aadhaar number to the Income Tax authorities as per Section 139AA of the Income Tax Act, 1961.

The due date to link Aadhaar with PAN has been extended till September30. Anyone fails to link PAN with Aadhaar Card will make their PAN inoperative till the date the Aadhaar number is intimated or linked.