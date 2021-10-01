Lifestyle retailer Chumbak rejigs strategy to focus on home décor, furnishing segment

Chumbak’s focus so far had been on its offline stores; however, after struggling with rampant store closures since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company is gearing up to tap the online channel.

Lifestyle retailer Chumbak, known for its quirky designs, in a strategy rejig has decided to focus on home décor and furnishings category as the segment witnesses increased demand and sales due to the pandemic. The company currently draws about 60 percent of its sales from the home furnishings and décor category and 40 percent from lifestyle products.

“The shift has not been sudden but over the years. We have realised that there is only so much of souvenirs that we can offer. Since we have a very strong design aesthetic, we decided to get into categories where we believe design can make a difference,” Vasant Nangia, CEO, Chumbak, told Moneycontrol.

The company’s move towards furniture and away from lifestyle also comes at a time when apparel is still reeling from the blow of the COVID-19 pandemic, while home furnishings category has seen a surge in demand as consumers spend more time at home.

“We noticed that consumers want their homes and space to look better and are making more efforts to decorate them. Though initially this was perceived as a temporary trend now we feel this is going to stay,” he added.

According to Nangia, the company’s target group of women in the 20-35 age group are becoming more particular about their homes.

“There are limited options available in the market, which cater to the taste of this target group and hence we decided to tap this opportunity,” he adds.

Chumbak instead of launching a full-fledged furniture range, is going to focus on the category of “accent furniture”, defined as a piece of furniture that stands out against the rest of the design or décor of a space.

“There is huge scope for pieces like an armchair, a footstool, hallway bench, mirrors etc,” added Nangia. Its furniture and décor range like its other products will be positioned in the premium segment.

The digital pivot

Chumbak’s focus so far had been on its offline stores; however, after struggling with rampant store closures since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company is gearing up to tap the online channel.

“The distinction between online and offline has blurred now and keeping this in view we have moved towards a more holistic multi-channel approach to our business,” said Nangia.

The company currently draws about 40-50 percent of its sales from offline stores and the rest from digital channel. More than half of its online sales, however, are contributed by marketplaces and the share of its own website remains comparatively smaller.

As it moves its focus to digital channels, the company is consolidating its stores and opening smaller stores after closing large shops. “We now view retail differently because of our move to the omni-channel approach. And hence, in several locations we have moved from larger stores to reasonably sized outlets in good locations,” added Nangia.

Chumbak now has about 60 stores in the country as opposed to 70 in the pre-pandemic times and going ahead, Nangia indicated, the company will remain cautious on expansion.

The online furniture market

Chumbak’s foray into a new category comes with its own set of challenges.

“Not every brand can lend to every category. There is a limit to the categories that a brand can operate in as consumers want to know the expertise that the company brings in that particular category and why they should buy from it,” said Harminder Sahni, founder and MD, Wazir Advisors.

The company’s move to online channel also has several roadblocks.

Much like most other consumer product segments, traditional players as well as new-age companies have made a beeline to sell home décor and furnishings online. Besides horizontal marketplaces such as Flipkart and Amazon and vertical ones like Pepperfry and Urban Ladder, IKEA’s India strategy, too, is centred on the online segment.

Chumbak, while battling several logistical challenges of selling furniture online, will also have to get an edge over the current players in the segment. Furthermore, furniture is largely an unorganised category and digital channels have a very small share in the segment. The online channel, according to market estimates, has less than 3 percent share in the $17 billion furniture category in the country. About 90 percent of the furniture segment is unorganised.