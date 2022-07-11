Lifestyle approaches small towns with different concept: CEO Devarajan Iyer

Multi-brand retail chain Lifestyle has hopped on the small-town bandwagon and plans to open several stores in tier-II and beyond cities. The company introduced two such stores in Gajuwaka and Guntur in Andhra Pradesh in June.

“Lifestyle is a premium aspirational brand and our focus has been metros and tier-I cities, but now we are also eying smaller tier-II and III markets. Our approach, however, for these towns is going to be different,” Devarajan Iyer, executive director and CEO, told Moneycontrol in an exclusive interview.

The company usually launches five-seven stores a year. However, given the rise in footfalls and sales after the pandemic, Landmark Group-owned Lifestyle has decided to open 17-20 stores, half of which will be in the smaller towns.

Lifestyle’s competitors such as Pantaloons and Shoppers Stop, too, are expanding their presence to smaller towns after realising the potential of these markets due to traction received by e-commerce companies.

Tweak to fit

According to Iyer, while most companies rework their inventory to sell products in the lower price brackets in these towns, Lifestyle’s strategy for the small-town consumer is a bit different.

“Our research has found consumers in these towns are willing to pay a higher price given that we deliver the products that they need,” the CEO said.

The company will launch the same brands in these towns. However, it would tweak the category mix and launch smaller stores.

“Our average store size in a metro city is 45,000-40,000 square feet (sq. ft), while in a small town it is 20,000-25,000 sq. ft,” Iyer said.

Given the smaller size of these stores, the company will introduce selective categories, depending on demand there. A store in a metro, for instance, has categories like suitcases, which the company will not offer in small towns.

Similarly, small towns will have a limited selection of Western wear, unlike the metro cities, while more ethnic wear will be stocked, Iyer indicated.

“We have gone category by category and taken a position on where to invest and what products to sell, depending on the sales potential that market will offer,” he said.

E-commerce bet

The company is also looking to better tap e-commerce as a channel for the next leg of growth. Lifestyle currently gets 5 to 6 percent of sales from online channels including marketplaces and its own website and is targeting 10-12 percent from it in the next two-three years.

“We are investing heavily and creating a separate team and a mini-company to drive this around,” said Iyer. “We have created a technology team, a supply chain team and a warehousing team. We are also actively looking at creating specially made units exclusively for Lifestylestores.com so that we are able to cater to online customers better as they are slightly different and younger than the brick-and-mortar consumers.”

The biggest challenge for the company when it comes to e-commerce is drawing customers to its own website, indicated Iyer, given that it requires a huge investment in digital marketing. Online marketplaces such as Myntra, Ajio, Amazon and Flipkart spend extensively on marketing and drawing customers, which adds to the challenges faced by offline retailers.

Lifestyle had launched its e-commerce website in 2016, much ahead of many of its peers, anticipating a surge in online sales.