Life, non-life insurers see double-digit premium growth in April

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Life and non-life insurance companies posted a double-digit growth in premium collection in April. The jump in growth is on account of a low base in April 2020 on account of the sudden lockdown due to COVID-19.

Data from Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) showed that life insurers saw a 44.8 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in first year premiums at Rs 9,378.79 crore while non-life insurers saw 22 percent YoY growth in gross direct premium.

In the life insurance sector, LIC collected Rs 4,856.76 crore of new premiums, showing a YoY growth of 35.6 percent.

Private life insurers collected new premiums of Rs 4882.04 crore, showing a YoY growth of 55.18 percent YoY growth.

Among the listed companies, HDFC Life Insurance collected first year premiums of Rs 1,193.88 crore, showing a YoY growth of 78.49 percent. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance collected Rs 643,27 crore, up 151 percent YoY.

SBI Life collected new premiums of Rs 928.43 crore, showing a 1.2 percent increase on a YoY basis.

Non-life players gain

General insurance companies saw a 22 percent YoY rise in gross premiums to Rs 17,309.54 crore in April 2021 on the back of a strong demand for heath insurance.

IRDAI data showed that standalone health insurers saw a 55.6 percent YoY growth in premiums to Rs 1,259.23 crore.

Excluding specialised insurers (like Agriculture Insurance Company and ECGC) and standalone health companies, the non-life industry saw a 19.64 percent YoY premium growth in April to Rs 15,946.46 crore.