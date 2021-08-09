Life insurers see 11% drop in new premium collections in July

Life Insurance_policy

Life insurance companies saw an 11 percent year-on-year (YoY) drop in new premium collection for July 2021. This was on the back of a decrease in premium collections by Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC).

The industry collected new premiums of Rs 20,434.72 crore for July, seeing degrowth in segments like group single and individual single premium.

Private insurers saw a 7.5 percent YoY rise in premium collection to Rs 8,403.79 crore in July 2021. LIC saw a 20.7 percent YoY degrowth in new premiums to Rs 12,090.93 crore.

Among listed insurers, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance saw a 36.32 percent YoY growth in new premiums to Rs 1,157 crore in July while HDFC Life saw a 3.63 percent YoY growth in new premiums to Rs 2,047.49 crore.