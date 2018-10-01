LIC unlikely to offer immediate line of credit to IL&FS

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is unlikely to offer a line of credit on an immediate basis to cash-strapped Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS).

Sources told Moneycontrol that while the life insurer - the largest shareholder in IL&FS with 25.34 percent stake - will subscribe to the rights issue, it may not offer any loan in the near term.

“A specialist agency (Alvarez and Marsal) has been appointed for a turnaround. Once they study the company and come out with a debt restructuring plan, a decision will be taken,” said an official. It is likely that the Alvarez and Marsal may take at least 4-6 months to finalise a strategy to reduce IL&FS debt.

Moneycontrol had earlier reported that State Bank of India (SBI) has refused to facilitate any further credit, though it may take part in the rights issue. IL&FS is seeking Rs 3,500 crore from its shareholders through a line of credit.

In the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on September 29, IL&FS passed resolutions to raise capital through rights issue worth about Rs 4,500 crore and approached National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for sale of assets to secure liquidity to repay debtors.

LIC Managing Director Hemant Bhargava has also stepped down from the IL&FS board. He has been replaced by Rakesh Kumar as LIC’s nominee director.

Apart from LIC, Japan’s Orix holds 23.54 percent stake in IL&FS and Abu Dhabi Investment holds 12.56 percent. Other shareholders include Housing Development Finance Corporation (9.02 percent), Central Bank of India (7.67 percent) and State Bank of India (6.42 percent).

In its maiden meeting with large shareholders on September 28, the Reserve Bank of India also expressed concerns on the ongoing debt crisis at the IL&FS group.

The first signs of trouble in the IL&FS group emerged in June when IL&FS defaulted on inter-corporate deposits and commercial papers (borrowings) worth about Rs 450 crore. Over the next 2-3 months, at least two rating agencies downgraded its long term ratings.

IL&FS, which has missed more than five debt payments since August and downgraded by three rating agencies, has filed an application with NCLT. The company has sought some ‘accommodations’ from NCLT for itself and 40 group units under the Companies Act, 2013.

Among group companies, its financial services arm IL&FS Financial Services also defaulted on interest payment on commercial papers four times in September.

IL&FS Financial Services also defaulted on seven debt repayments between September 12 and 27, it informed the stock exchange. IL&FS group has a debt of over Rs 91,000 crore.

IL&FS also informed the exchanges that it was unable to pay the principal and interest of Rs 223.35 crore to banks and financial institutions that were due on September 29.