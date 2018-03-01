LIC trims stake in Tata Global Beverages to 3.62%

LIC sold 1.29 crore shares, representing 2.05 per cent stake, of TGBL
State-owned Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India has reduced its share holding in FMCG firm Tata Global Beverages Ltd (TGBL) to 3.62 per cent by selling 2.05 per cent stake in open market.
LIC sold 1.29 crore shares, representing 2.05 per cent stake, of TGBL in open market between August 23, 2017 to February 21, 2018, the Tata group company said in a filing to BSE.
The insurance giant had 5.67 per cent stake in TGBL earlier, it added.