LIC trims stake in Tata Global Beverages to 3.62%

State-owned Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India has reduced its share holding in FMCG firm Tata Global Beverages Ltd (TGBL) to 3.62 per cent by selling 2.05 per cent stake in open market.

LIC sold 1.29 crore shares, representing 2.05 per cent stake, of TGBL in open market between August 23, 2017 to February 21, 2018, the Tata group company said in a filing to BSE.

The insurance giant had 5.67 per cent stake in TGBL earlier, it added.

Shares of Tata Global Beverages Ltd (TGBL) today closed at Rs 270.80 per scrip on BSE, up 3.22 per cent from its previous close.