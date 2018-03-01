App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Feb 23, 2018 10:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

LIC trims stake in Tata Global Beverages to 3.62%

LIC sold 1.29 crore shares, representing 2.05 per cent stake, of TGBL

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Liquid Funds: 1) The money is invested in money market instruments like a certificate of deposits, treasury bills, commercial papers and term deposits.
Liquid Funds: 1) The money is invested in money market instruments like a certificate of deposits, treasury bills, commercial papers and term deposits.

State-owned Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India has reduced its share holding in FMCG firm Tata Global Beverages Ltd (TGBL) to 3.62 per cent by selling 2.05 per cent stake in open market.

LIC sold 1.29 crore shares, representing 2.05 per cent stake, of TGBL in open market between August 23, 2017 to February 21, 2018, the Tata group company said in a filing to BSE.

The insurance giant had 5.67 per cent stake in TGBL earlier, it added.

Shares of Tata Global Beverages Ltd (TGBL) today closed at Rs 270.80 per scrip on BSE, up 3.22 per cent from its previous close.

tags #Companies

most popular

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC