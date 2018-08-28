LIC to buy 14.9% stake in IDBI Bank via preferential issue

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) will buy 14.9 percent stake in IDBI Bank through a preferential share issue. IDBI Bank's board will meet on August 31 to approve this deal.

In the first week of August, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) approved LIC's proposal to own a controlling stake in state-owned IDBI bank. The move paves way for LIC to acquire 51 percent in the public sector bank.

LIC has given in-principal approval for subscribing to the equity share issued by IDBI Bank on a preferential basis.

Earlier, LIC had received the insurance regulator's approval to hold more than 15 percent stake in the bank.

The aim of the deal is to infuse capital into the bank, which is facing a severe challenge in the form of mounting bad debt. The Reserve Bank of India has also given in-principal approval to the deal.

IDBI Bank reported a wider net loss of Rs 2,409.90 crore for the first quarter ending June 2018. The loss widened from Rs 853 crore registered in the same quarter a year ago, due to a jump in non-performing assets (NPAs) and provisions.

As a percentage of total loans, its gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio worsened to 30.78 percent from 27.95 percent on a quarter-on-quarter basis. The net NPA ratio also increased to 18.76 percent from 16.69 percent in the previous quarter.