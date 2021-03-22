English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Watch the insightful webinar on Managing Financial Goals amid Falling Interest Rates on March 30 @ 11am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

LIC offers new facility to policyholders to ease maturity claim process

In view of the coronavirus-related curbs, policyholders have been allowed to submit their maturity claim documents at the nearest LIC offices.

Moneycontrol News
March 22, 2021 / 07:03 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has eased the process for maturity claim payments with a new facility that allows policyholders to submit their documents at the nearest LIC offices across the country.

The rule on document submission was eased in view of the COVID-19-related restrictions, the state-run insurance service provider said in a press release.

"LIC has allowed its 113 divisional offices, 2048 branches, 1526 satellite offices and 74 customer zones to receive maturity claims documents from policyholders whose maturity payments are due, irrespective of the servicing branch of the policy," the statement read.

However, the actual claim payment will be processed by the servicing branch only. The documents will be digitally transferred through LIC’s All India Network, it added.

The facility to submit documents at any LIC office in the country is "available on trial basis" with immediate effect till March 31, 2021, only, the statement said.

Close

Related stories

"In all the offices, officers have been especially authorized to facilitate this job. The policyholder can walk into any of the above offices of LIC and ask for authorized officer for assistance in this regard," it further added.

If a policyholder is in one city and the policy document is in another city then, the documents can be deposited separately at two different places, LIC clarified.

This is a partnered post.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #insurance #LIC #maturity claims #Maturity Payment
first published: Mar 22, 2021 06:57 pm

Must Listen

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.