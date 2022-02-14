LIC IPO | Draft papers highlight hike in mortality reserves to meet COVID claims in FY21

The COVID-19 pandemic had put to test the resilience of life insurers in India and the largest insurer was no exception. Just like its private peers, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India had to significantly beef up its mortality reserve in FY21 and thereafter to deal with a spurt in claims.

The government has filed a draft prospectus with the capital markets regulator for LIC's initial public offer through which it aims to sell at least 5 percent stake in the life insurer.

LIC created a mortality reserve of Rs 7,419.5 crore for the six months ended September over and above Rs 2,344.5 crore was set aside in FY21, according to the draft red herring prospectus. The total death claims benefits paid out by the insurer during the six months ended September 2021 were Rs 21,734 crore, almost 90 percent of the benefits paid in the whole of FY21.

“We will continue to review this mortality reserve as the pandemic evolves. Currently, we believe the mortality loading in premium rates is adequate for the long term due to the expected duration of the pandemic,” the company said in its prospectus.

Life insurance companies set aside funds earmarked as mortality reserve to meet an increase in death claims.

The most valuable listed private life insurer HDFC Life had beefed up its mortality reserve by Rs 700 crore during the September quarter to meet a rise in claims due to COVID-19. For the insurer, peak mortality claims were 3-4 times that of the second quarter of FY20, it had said in its results briefing. The largest private life insurer SBI Life Insurance had also increased its mortality reserve.

Notwithstanding an increase in claims, insurance companies have managed to settle a high ratio of these. LIC’s claim settlement ratio was the third best when compared with the top five private sector life insurers. The ratio was 94.2 percent for first half of FY22. This compared with 98 percent for HDFC Life Insurance Co, while SBI Life had a lower settlement ratio of 86.1 percent. Claims settlement ratio plays a big part in individuals opting for an insurance company.

Yet another way that the pandemic hit LIC was through reinsurance. The reinsurance ceded for claims paid was Rs 422.1 crore in the first half of the current financial year, nearly 90 percent of the amount for the whole of FY21. As such, reinsurance ceded for claims paid in FY21 was more than double that of the previous year.

In its prospectus, LIC has cautioned that it is vulnerable to concentration risks with reinsurers given few players.