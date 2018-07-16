LIC board approves majority stake buy in IDBI Bank

The board of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has approved the insurer's acquisition of a majority stake in IDBI Bank, likely via a preferential allotment of shares.

The 12-member board comprises of LIC Chairman VK Sharma and its four managing directors as members, among others.

LIC will own 51 percent in IDBI Bank after the deal and will be the bank's largest shareholder.

Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg said LIC will make an open offer if necessary. However, it may not be required as public holding in IDBI Bank is low. The IDBI stock tanked over 5 percent in reaction to the news.

Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India had earlier approved the deal on the condition that the life insurer will gradually bring its stake in the bank down after a few years.

The aim of the deal is to infuse capital into the bank, which is facing a severe challenge in the form of mounting bad debt.

The deal will need to be approved by the Union cabinet, capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India, and the Reserve Bank of India.