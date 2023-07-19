LIC appoints Sat Pal Bhanoo as Managing Director

LIC Building

Life insurance behemoth LIC on July 19 said that it has appointed Sat Pal Bhanoo as the managing director of the company.

"Sat Pal Bhanoo, Additional Zonal Manager (In-Charge) Zonal Office, LIC of India, Bhopal, has been appointed as Managing Director, LIC of India vice Siddhartha Mohanty (presently serving as Chairperson) with effect from the date of assumption of charge of office and up to the date of his superannuation (i.e.31.12.2025), or until further orders, whichever is earlier," LIC said in a regulatory statement.

Earlier, the insurance behemoth had appointed M Jagannath as one of the Managing Directors in its board. He had taken charge of the position on March 13, 2023.

Furthermore, the government had also approved the appointment of Siddhartha Mohanty as the interim Chairman of LIC for three months with effect from March 14.

The government was set to appoint a full-time chairman at LIC by June, a finance ministry official had earlier said. According to earlier reports, the official had mentioned that the chairman would be selected from among candidates available within the life insurer and would serve a term of around a year.