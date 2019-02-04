Liberty House in talks with Adhunik lenders; gives financial assistance to workers

Even as Liberty House has begun to work with lenders of Adhunik Metaliks "to close" the insolvency case, the UK-based company has also given a "financial assistance" to the workers of the insolvent firm.

The company has paid 15 days worth salaries to the 1,200 workers of Adhunik, whose plants have been closed.

"The plant has been shut off many months and this financial assistance will address the well being of workers at Adhunik," a company spokesperson told Moneycontrol.

"Simultaneously, the company has started working with the lenders to work on the implementation plan and moving in the direction of restarting the plant," added the executive.

This follows the January 30 hearing at the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal, which said:

"It will be desirable that the Successful Resolution Applicant should act in terms of the Resolution Plan to give it meaningful affect. It will be also open to 'Liberty House Group Pte. Ltd.' (Successful Resolution Applicant) to offer upfront payment in favour of the Creditors."

Liberty House has approached the NCLAT after a case was filed by MSTC, which made a claim of Rs 100 crore from Adhunik. The UK company, whose bib was cleared by the Committee of Creditors, refused to make payments before the MSTC matter was resolved.

Adhunik had debts of Rs 5,371 crore, and according to reports, Liberty was to make a payment of Rs 410 crore by September 2018. While Liberty had agreed to make the payments, it asked for Rs 100 crore to be kept in the escrow account, citing the MSTC case. The lenders had rejected the proposal.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Seamless had come forward, showing interest in buying Adhunik.

But following January 30 hearing, Liberty House has engaged with the lenders. "We are talking to lenders and trying to close Adhunik transaction," said a source close to Liberty House.