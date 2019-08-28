LG eyes Rs 2,000 crore revenue from B2B segment in India in FY20

White goods major LG Electronics is eyeing sales of Rs 2,000 crore from the B2B (business-to-business) segment in FY20 in India. In an interaction with Moneycontrol, Hemendu Sinha, Vice President &Business Head, B2B, LG Electronics India said the company is looking at a 30 percent growth in revenue this fiscal.

LG ended FY19 with a revenue of Rs 1,500 crore. Sinha said they have a market share of 35-40 percent in the B2B segment. The size of this segment is estimated to be around Rs 9,000 crore.

"While we operate in a very limited space, we have a leadership position across the different segments in B2B business," he added.

For LG, B2B includes air solutions, OLED display, digital signage, LED panels and projectors among others.

The company is also betting big on the expansion in the infrastructure projects and the subsequent boost to the government business through this process. Here, new projects like airports and railways will also provide an opportunity for LG to offer signage solutions.

LG has launched a new product line as a part of its B2B segment including 130 All-in-One LED screens, transparent OLED, interactive digital boards and new outdoor display.

Here, the transparent OLED illuminates spaces that were once hidden away behind the display, completely harmonizing with its surroundings. It aims to provide accurate and vivid colours even when the display becomes transparent.

LG's interactive digital board supports in-cell touch which is an advanced technology that incorporates a touch sensor in an LCD panel without any air-gap between the LCD panel and cover-glass. This board comes with an active pen which is a special stylus that allows for more natural and accurate handwriting. The in-built data mirroring facilitates remote sharing of annotation and enables more effective communication between different spaces through bi-directional writing and sharing in real-time.