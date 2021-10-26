Levi’s promotes Sanjeev Mohanty to head US and Canada operations

A Levi's truck in a society in Gurugram (Image: Twitter/@Grammar_nazzzi)

Sanjeev Mohanty, the current senior vice president and managing director of South Asia-Middle East and Africa for Levi Strauss & Co, has been elevated to head the company’s operations in the US and Canada.

“Sanjeev Mohanty will become the senior vice president and managing director for US and Canada — the company’s largest and most complex commercial operations cluster, spanning all brands and channels,” the company said in a press note on October 26.

Mohanty is a veteran retailer and apparel executive who has held roles with a number of global brands over the span of his career, including e-commerce conglomerate Global Fashion Group, fashion and lifestyle retailing company the Jay Gee Group, and the Benetton Group.

“During his tenure with the company, Sanjeev has proven himself to be a dynamic and growth-minded leader. He has strengthened our business and our teams in South Asia, where some of our most important markets are located, to deliver industry-leading results,” said Seth Ellison, executive vice president and chief commercial officer of Levi Strauss & Co. “We know he will bring his entrepreneurial spirit, passion for our brands, dedication to developing talent, and track record of executing amazing consumer experiences to his new role leading the U.S. and Canada.”

“I feel deeply humbled and privileged to be given this opportunity to lead the largest market for the company. It will be an honour to work alongside a very talented U.S. and Canada team, and to embark on this next phase of my career with the company,” said Sanjeev Mohanty, senior vice president and managing director of South Asia-Middle East and Africa for Levi Strauss & Co.