Levi’s goes ‘fashion-forward’ to tap millennials, Gen Z

Levi’s is striving to bring more women consumers, especially millennials and Gen Z, to its fold. To be relevant to this new cohort of consumers, the company is launching collections to meet their taste, while at the same time doubling down on e-commerce and plans to soon launch an app in the country. The company has also overhauled most of its offline stores as part of its new strategy to make way for its “larger collection” and most of its stores are now sized at 3,500-4,500 sqft. Sanjeev Mohanty, managing director, South Asia, Middle East & North Africa, Levi’s, in an exclusive interaction with Moneycontrol talks about the company’s initiative to be fashion-relevant to millennials, efforts to boost e-commerce, and the impact of the rise in the price of cotton on the company. Edited excerpts:

Your recent launches have been unlike a typical Levi’s collection, featuring products like faux leather, bralettes, non-denim and athleisure wear. Is it an attempt to adapt to changing consumer preferences?

Absolutely. Levi's has been making jeans and head-to-toe outfits for women, since 1934. And we have constantly revolutionised women's fashion. And post-pandemic our focus in India is to grow women’s business and appeal to a large set of women consumers. Keeping in view the way trends are evolving globally, we thought that a partnership with Deepika Padukone could help us in offering the new generation of women consumers relevant and fashion-forward offerings. So, this is to appeal to the Gen Z and millennial consumers apart from our core audience, which is in the age group of around 28-35.

But this strategy seems quite similar to that of fast fashion brands like Zara or H&M. Is that the direction that Levi's will be taking going ahead?

No, that is the opposite. If you look at the collection, while it appeals to a more cutting-edge fashion, we have built this collection sustainably. We have used waterless technology, cottonised hemp, wood pulp in the form of Tencel. We are trying to stay true to Levi's values of sustainability. It is not at all fast-fashion, but it is fashion-forward.

Last year, you had said in an interview that you'll be doubling down on non-denim categories. What kind of progress have you made towards this objective?

Non-denim is an important category because, you know, non-denims are the way consumers across, not only women but men, too, are styling. We are continuing to grow the non-denim collection very fast and we will continue to step on that and athleisure is also a sort of part of this whole movement towards building a non-denim collection.

Currently, non-denim forms a very low share of our sales—close to 15 percent of our total collection in terms of bottoms is non-denim. We are hoping that collection is going to grow to a quarter of our total bottoms portfolio.

What are some new areas or segments that that Levi's is exploring in India?

We are going to go after the complete head-to-toe look. One of the fastest-growing categories currently is a more sportier athleisure look. It is a fast-growing category for women. Also, footwear and accessories will be another category where we are going to drive a fast expansion. Also apart from seasonal collections, we always have collaborations such as our recent one with Deepika Padukone and we will continue with that strategy. We will have more modern takes in terms of how we structure that collection and the kind of styles we bring.

What share of your business is contributed by women’s portfolio and how much are you aiming from it going ahead?

Women's clothing is a decently large portion of our sales. We will now endeavour to have equal representation of men and women. With more and more women moving and adopting Western styles, there is a huge opportunity emerging and we will continue to grow that business.

Most retailers have witnessed a spike in their e-commerce sales of late. What has been your experience?

Our website has been doing extremely well and it has scaled up during the pandemic and we will continue to in it and grow it. We are now working on launching an app, which will allow us to appeal to a consumer who is used to shopping online and through apps.

When is the app slate slated to be launched?

Sometime early next year.

Consumers are spoiled for choice when it comes to shopping apps for fashion, where they can go through offerings from several brands. Are they likely to buy from a single-brand app?

We are going to deliver a total brand experience, which is going to be very different. The delivery service will be very different and we will be offering personalisation. We have seen tremendous traction for the website itself. But with the app, I think we are going to also have special first launches. There will be many different kinds of activities to get the consumers on board. Also, we have seen the success of the app in other markets. Currently, our website contributes 15 percent of online sales but with the app launch, we have plans to grow it to a significant portion of total online business.

You had shut several stores last year, was that because of the online focus?

We had shut stores to move to larger outlets at better locations. For instance, in Ambience Mall in New Delhi, we have a 3,500 sq ft store on the ground floor, earlier we had a 600 sq ft outlet. We are doubling and tripling the size of our stores in the most prominent locations. And one of the reasons we are doing that is that as we are launching new collections, we need space. We now have this next-generation format at stores. This is to accommodate and showcase the best of our collections and give it the right amount of space and consumer experience. We also have a tailoring shop now as we are investing in customisation and personalisation.

Going ahead, is the average size of your stores from now on going to be 3,000-5,000 sq ft?

No, it depends on the city and the size of the market. In the prominent markets, we are aiming to be in the range of 2,500-4,000 sq ft. And there will be some flagship stores, which will be pushing towards 4500-5,000 sq ft. In smaller towns, it will be between 1,500 and 2,500 sqft.

We plan to continue with this strategy of rejuvenation of stores and we will keep moving to better stores at the top 100 locations. We have achieved this at 80 percent of our top 100 stores and are scouting for opportunities for the rest 20 percent. We have a 400-plus store network and it takes time to find the right location.

We are approaching the peak of festival season sales. What kind of traction have you witnessed?

We are seeing one of the best pre-Diwali sales in the last four-five years. The traction is better than in 2019. It is interesting that the momentum on the online channel, which started post-pandemic in 2020, has not died down. At the same time, offline traction is equally good. On one end, e-commerce partners like Myntra, Amazon and Flipkart are doing extremely well and smaller towns are also still holding up.

Cotton prices are at a decade’s high. How is this affecting your business?

From a global supply chain standpoint, it’s impacting everybody in the market. But given our brand pull, we have been able to price it to the consumers accordingly. And we don't see any impact of that right now.

How much of a price hike have you taken to offset the impact?

I can't give you a percentage, but it's in the mid-single-digit.