Letter to CCI was triggered by Singapore arbitrator’s ruling: Future Retail’s Ravindra Dhariwal

The letter to the Competition Commission of India asking it to revoke the approval to the November 2019 Amazon-Future Coupons deal was triggered by a ruling of the Singapore arbitrator, Ravindra Dhariwal, an independent director of Future Retail, told Moneycontrol in an interview. He and other independent directors had sent the letter on 8 November 2021.

In an October 2021 ruling, the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) had ruled that Future Retail is a party to the case between Amazon and Future Group, rejecting the retail company’s request to be excluded from the arbitration proceedings. The SIAC, while hearing the dispute between Amazon and Future Group, said that the three commercial agreements between Amazon and Future Coupons must be read together and not separately.

The three agreements referred to a) the deal between Future Retail, Future Coupons and certain promoter entities of the Future Group under which the retail firm was required to get the nod of Future Coupons for selling its assets, among other things; b) a share subscription agreement for Amazon to invest Rs 1431 to buy 49 percent of Future Coupons and c) a shareholder agreement under which Future Coupons had to take Amazon’s consent before it okayed any proposal of Future Retail.

“We were always led to believe that the three agreements are to be read separately and cannot be linked together but with the recent ruling by SIAC, we realised this is not the case and hence decided to bring the issue to the notice of CCI,” said Dhariwal.

If the three agreements are read together, they give Amazon veto powers over Future Retail without owing any shares of the listed company. Future Coupons holds 9.8 percent in Future Retail.

Further, they violate foreign exchange and foreign direct investment (FDI) rules of India. A foreign entity cannot hold a stake in a multi-brand retail company without government approval. Moreover, as this combination deal amounts to the control of Future Retail changing hands to Amazon, it would trigger an open offer under SEBI norms.

The Singapore arbitrator came into the picture when Amazon blocked the deal between Future Retail and Reliance saying it had a prior agreement with the Future Group that entitled the company to pick up a stake in Future Retail between three to ten years. SIAC had passed an interim verdict blocking the deal last year.

In tribunals and courts, Amazon had presented the three agreements as a single and integrated transaction that intended to give it special and material strategic rights over Future Retail, the letter said.

To the competition regulator, however, Amazon had misrepresented its strategic intent in Future Retail while seeking approval of the deal and claimed that its rights over Future Retail were only investment protection rights, the letter added.

“Amazon had actually deposed before the Competition Commission of India (CCI) that they were investing in Future Coupons and were absolutely silent on Future Retail. They (the authorities) are realising Amazon has control (over Future Retail) and ought to have sought approval because it is against FDI, FEMA laws of the country,” said Dhariwal.

The recent ruling has made the authorities realise that Amazon, a foreign entity, has control over Future Retail and they have started investigating the matter, said Dhariwal. He confirmed that the Enforcement Directorate has asked Future Coupons to submit all documents related to its deal with Amazon.

Dhariwal also said that while CCI was aware of the misrepresentation of the facts by Amazon and had pulled up the company in July as reported by Moneycontrol, it is now realising the full extent of violation with the SIAC ruling.

“It is only after the tribunal award came that the CCI realised that Amazon is representing the three agreements as integrated,” he added.

According to Dhariwal while the legal tussle is going on and the court will decide on the technicalities of the deal, independent directors are concerned about the company which has been built over many years.

“Our concern is how we save this business,” he added. “We had cleared the deal (with Amazon) as we had no option, and would have faced default. We had borrowed money from the banks, lenders and nobody was giving us credits. As independent directors, our fiduciary responsibilities are first and foremost,” he adds.

Future Retail is on the verge of bankruptcy and owes almost Rs 30,000 crore in debt to the lenders, the letter said.