Let the travel bug grow...and the economic growth will follow

Nikhil Ganju

It is no secret that the Indian tourism and hospitality industry is one of the key growth drivers in India. It accounted for 8 per cent of the total the employment opportunities generated in the country in 2017, with a projection of creating 52.3 million jobs by 2028.

Very few countries have the rich historical, cultural and ecological canvas that India offers with experiences for all kinds of travel and travellers - from wellness to adventure, experiential to immersive, offbeat to the more mainstream, and from budget to luxury.

We have also seen a solid infrastructure development in the last decade across roadways, airports, hotels etc., and this has contributed to the travel and tourism sector taking big strides towards realising its potential.

This World Tourism Day, which is celebrated on September 27, the UNWTO has chosen India as the host country with the theme ‘Tourism and Jobs: A better future for all’.

This is great, given the shape of the economy. And, I believe travel is an important catalyst in the creation of jobs, given the right impetus. It is no surprise that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also turned to the travel and tourism sector to fuel economic growth by urging fellow Indians to explore their country and travel to at least 15 destinations within India by 2022.

Headwinds to be countered

While the travel industry holds substantial potential, there are headwinds that need to be addressed: the growing concern around over tourism, the consumer demand for sustainable tourism options and the reduced growth rate of inbound visitors to India etc. It is imperative that the government and the industry work in tandem to address these challenges.

Some players have initiatives underway to counter these issues. TripAdvisor, for one, is a part of Travalyst, which is a coalition that strives to change the impact of travel for good and is one of the examples of our overall commitment to sustainable travel and driving positive change in the community.

One must also acknowledge and give credit to the government’s initiatives that have been undertaken and announced, such as the e-visa scheme; the Swadesh Darshan scheme under which many thematic circuits will be developed for tourism; the overall push for development of the road, rail and air infrastructure etc. – all of which have not only boosted India’s appeal as an international destination and made our country more accessible, but also helped our own countrymen and women see and discover more domestically.

TripAdvisor's focus

TripAdvisor is focused on helping the Indian traveller with this local travel discovery, making India a global tourism hub. We see how Indian travellers are exploring today, seeking experiences that are more unusual and offbeat, and being more self-reliant in their discovery.

This evolution of higher demand and less patience means that travellers are hyper mobile and looking for seamlessness and convenience – a role that big data and machine learning can play to bridge the gap and remove the friction for travellers when they explore both locally and overseas.

It is an exciting time and this World Tourism Day, we look forward to the industry coming together to build. Because we know that if we build, they will come – especially if online players can enable the travel bug to grow.