Lenders to Jet Airways issue clarification to bidders

The consortium of lenders, led by State Bank of India (SBI), has issued a clarification in the bidding process for Jet Airways in an attempt to clear the way for more suitors.

According to the clarification, lenders have allowed restructuring of debt and infusion of funds by way of loans or acquisition of up to 75 percent stake in the company.

While now the emphasis is on restructuring, the earlier announced guideline mandated the buyer to 'settle' loan obligations of Jet Airways.

"The bidders can now propose how they want to structure the deal," said an executive from the industry. "There is possibility of more investors coming in, and gives more freedom to bidders to participate, in case there was any hesitation," added the executive.

The clarification also states that, in case of a bidding consortium, each of the members are required to provide the solvency certificate.

Lenders have also allowed bidders to submit hard copies of the Expression of Interest (EOI) by April 14. The soft copies of EOI are required to be submitted by due date, which is April 10.

Jet, which is now flying 26 of its 119 aircraft, has deferred salary payments to all its employees in March. The airline owes banks over Rs 8,000 crore.

Lenders led by the SBI had earlier said that if the bidding didn't go through as planned, other options would be looked at. Those could include bankruptcy proceedings against the airline.

Etihad Airways, which owns 24 percent stake in Jet, is said to among the interested companies. Also, private equity majors and NIIF, India's sovereign fund, may also join the fray.