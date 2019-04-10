App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Apr 10, 2019 05:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lenders to Jet Airways issue clarification to bidders

According to the clarification, lenders have allowed restructuring of debt and infusion of funds by way of loans or acquisition of up to 75 percent stake in the company.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The consortium of lenders, led by State Bank of India (SBI), has issued a clarification in the bidding process for Jet Airways in an attempt to clear the way for more suitors.

According to the clarification, lenders have allowed restructuring of debt and infusion of funds by way of loans or acquisition of up to 75 percent stake in the company.

While now the emphasis is on restructuring, the earlier announced guideline mandated the buyer to 'settle' loan obligations of Jet Airways.

"The bidders can now propose how they want to structure the deal," said an executive from the industry. "There is possibility of more investors coming in, and gives more freedom to bidders to participate, in case there was any hesitation," added the executive.

related news

The clarification also states that, in case of a bidding consortium, each of the members are required to provide the solvency certificate.

Lenders have also allowed bidders to submit hard copies of the Expression of Interest (EOI) by April 14. The soft copies of EOI are required to be submitted by due date, which is April 10.

Jet, which is now flying 26 of its 119 aircraft, has deferred salary payments to all its employees in March. The airline owes banks over Rs 8,000 crore.

Lenders led by the SBI had earlier said that if the bidding didn't go through as planned, other options would be looked at. Those could include bankruptcy proceedings against the airline.

Etihad Airways, which owns 24 percent stake in Jet, is said to among the interested companies. Also, private equity majors and NIIF, India's sovereign fund, may also join the fray.
First Published on Apr 10, 2019 05:26 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Jet Airways #SBI

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

PM Narendra Modi biopic stopped by Election Commission till the end of ...

Deepika Padukone confesses to being forever hungry, hubby Ranveer Sing ...

PM Narendra Modi's biopic stalled by Election Commission: Swara Bhaske ...

IPL 2019: MS Dhoni and Sakshi grab some shut eye… on the airport flo ...

Katrina Kaif is poles apart on social media and her real life, feels V ...

Priyanka Gandhi’s kids ‘rally’ around their mama Rahul in Amethi

IPL 2019: Preity Zinta flaunts her Pashto skills with Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Badla success: Amitabh Bachchan takes a dig at the producers, Shah Ruk ...

Exclusive: Here’s the real reason why the Shashtris want Vivek Agnih ...

How Chronic Stress Promotes Breast Cancer Development

How is Google Pay App Operating Without Authorisation, Delhi HC Asks R ...

Avengers Endgame: Joe Russo Clarifies Why Captain Marvel's Look Change ...

EC Initiates Probe on Outer Manipur BJP Candidate After Insurgent Grou ...

Starc, Hazlewood & Cummins Must be Ready for World Cup & Ashes: Pontin ...

Order Banning Release of Modi Biopic Also Applies to NaMo TV, Says Ele ...

Whitening Products May Cause Tooth Decay

Will 'Chitralahari' Break A Bad Box Office Streak for Sai Dharam Tej?

Congress Banks on Transfer of its Partner JDS' Votes to Win South Beng ...

PM Modi sets the tone for Lok Sabha polls in wide-ranging interview to ...

How the political narrative on national security will play out in Lok ...

IMF lowers India’s growth projection to 7.3% in FY20

Narendra Modi rides nationalist fervour to keep edge in election that ...

Behind the scenes, poll officials in Sikkim prepare to set up voting b ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 354 points lower, Nifty below 11,600; Bharti ...

Bond yields on long-term rates may steepen in near term, says PNB Gilt ...

What windscreen wipers teach you about investing behaviour…

Motilal Oswal expects Nifty earnings growth of 7.5% in FY19

Emergence of BJP, Rahul Gandhi contesting from Wayanad, Sabarimala row ...

Mike Pompeo refuses to back two-state solution after Israel pledges to ...

Travels through the Hindi belt: In dry Ramda village of UP's Kairana, ...

Shah Rukh Khan to team up with Tamil director Atlee for upcoming film, ...

Jet Airways crisis: European cargo agent seizes debt-laden airline's p ...

Champions League: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's resurgent Manchester United f ...

Becoming Shiva: The Gajan Sanyasis celebrate the blue god's marriage t ...

Iron Man: Exploring the origins of the Armoured Avenger, and what make ...

Samsung Galaxy A-series launch LIVE: Galaxy A90, Galaxy A40 expected a ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.