you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Aug 19, 2019 07:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lenders to DHFL arrive at 3-level resolution plan: Report

The resolution plan involves conversion of a portion of debt into equity and issuance of non-convertible debentures.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Awaiting a go-ahead from the Reserve bank of India (RBI), lenders to Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DHFL) have come to an agreement on a three-level resolution plan, as per a report in The Economic Times.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

"The plan that lending banks have broadly agreed upon involves conversion of some debt into equity. This is a small portion, may be 1 percent," a banker closely involved with the negotiations told the paper.

The resolution plan involves conversion of a portion of debt into equity and issuance of non-convertible debentures. These steps would give creditors a majority stake in the debt-ridden NBFC.

Of the Rs 80,000 crore DHFL owes its creditors, banks have an exposure of Rs 35,000 crore through loans and debentures. Another Rs 45,000 crore exposure is of bond holders, which includes mutual funds, insurance companies and pension funds.

Its top lenders are State Bank of India (SBI), Bank of Baroda (BoB) and Union Bank of India.

The last payment by DHFL on its loans was made on May 5, according to banks. They have said that they are now awaiting the next payment that fell due in July.

First Published on Aug 19, 2019 07:56 pm

