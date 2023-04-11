 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Lenders of Reliance Capital fix April 26 as new date for second auction

PTI
Apr 11, 2023 / 09:23 PM IST

The decision for the new date of April 26 was taken in the Committee of Creditors meeting held on Tuesday

Lenders of debt-ridden Reliance Capital (RCap) have fixed April 26 as the new date for the second auction.

As per the earlier schedule, it was to be held on April 11.

The decision for the new date of April 26 was taken in the Committee of Creditors meeting held on Tuesday, sources said.

According to the sources, the bidders who have confirmed their participation in the second round of auction are IndusInd International Holdings Ltd (IIHL) of Hinduja Group, Torrent Investment and Singapore-based Oaktree.