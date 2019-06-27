Lemon Tree ups hotel launch target; debuts Premier brand in Mumbai

Lemon Tree Hotels, India’s biggest player in the mid and upper mid-scale categories, has scaled up its target inventory by 13 percent to 8,674 rooms by 2021, buoyed by the surging demand for branded rooms.

With the opening of the 303-room (earlier projected to be 270 rooms) Lemon Tree Premier near the Mumbai International Airport, the company will run about 5,800 rooms across 57 hotels spread in 34 cities.

At the time of launching its initial public offering (IPO) in 2018, Patanjali Keswani, Chairman and Managing Director, Lemon Tree Hotels, said the company would have around 7,700 rooms across the country by 2021. The company has now revised this target to 8,674 rooms.

Talking about the launch, Keswani said, “Mumbai is a key market for us and a prominent destination both for business and leisure travellers. With this hotel, we showcase a new design style of our upper mid-scale brand: Lemon Tree Premier.”

The Lemon Tree Premier, Marol (Andheri), Mumbai has a deluxe, executive, premier rooms, studio suites and an executive suite. The property will have 24X7 multi-cuisine coffee shop recreation bar, spa, conference rooms and business centre.

Though the property is not fully opened to the public yet (opening will take place in July), Keswani expects an average daily rate of around Rs 7,000. During 2018-19, the company clocked an average daily rate of Rs 5,745 with an occupancy of 65 percent.

Opening of the property comes at a time when a 9.5 percent growth in revenue per available room is expected this year, with demand outpacing supply in almost every market, as per a report released by real estate research firm HVS Anarock.

“Considering the limited new supply projected in 2020, the hotel industry can record its highest ever recorded occupancy and is expected to outpace 2006, which was a superlative year for the hotel industry in India,” said Mandeep Lamba, President (South Asia), HVS Anarock.

India’s branded room supply stood at just 0.2 million, whereas China has 3.8 million branded rooms. There are just 0.2 rooms available for a population of 1,000 in India as against 15.7 rooms in the US. India lags behind the world average of 2.2 rooms.