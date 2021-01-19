Legrand group brand Numeric eyes larger play in 3 phase UPS segment; launches new product

3 Phase products offer efficient means to distribute power over long distances, allow for large industrial equipment to operate more efficiently.

France-headquartered Legrand group's UPS brand in India, Numeric, on January 19 announced the launch of its 3 Phase modular UPS, Keor MOD.

The company said the product is designed to meet the needs of the IT, ITeS, data centres, infrastructure and healthcare industry.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Palash Nandy, CEO, Numeric, said that with the launch of Keor MOD, the company is stepping up its growth plan in the 3 Phase market segment.

He added that two other products will be launched for the customers over the course of the next few months.

UPS provides uninterrupted power supply at residential and commercial establishments.

In the UPS segment, 3 Phase products offer efficient means to distribute power over long distances, allow for large industrial equipment to operate more efficiently. This could be beneficial not just for manufacturing facilities but also for banks, IT/ITeS firms with multiple data centres.

"We have gained a strong foothold in the 3 phase segment with our Keor series, and this new product will further augment our product offer in the modular segment," he added.

Nandy said the data localisation policy and the new business normal have put the IT infrastructure on rapid growth gear.

"While the changing data consumption habits coupled with the burgeoning digital economy has put this sector on fast growth, the much expected 5G roll will further accelerate the growth providing a tremendous opportunity for us to position our wide range of solutions," he explained.

What is Keor MOD UPS?

Keor MOD has a 10-inch display screen which can rotate inwards to 180°. This enables easy access and maintenance.

Nandy said the Keor MOD power module is the smallest 25 kW three phase module available in the market. Each power module in Keor MOD is an independent plug and play power module that serves as a three phase UPS with a nominal power of 25 kW in two rack units.

The company said the compact design will help save up to 75 percent of real estate space in comparison to other products.

Keor MOD offers both scalability and flexibility, up to 20 power modules can be paralleled vertically and horizontally, in maximum up to four frames to deliver output of 500kW with redundancy.

Depending on the backup time and power, the price can range from Rs 25,000 to Rs 1 lakh for these products.

Talking about the industry, he said while the initial part of the lockdown (April to June) was challenging, segments like line interactive and smaller UPS have seen good sales.

He added that the company saw 60 percent growth in these categories due to work-from-home, without disclosing exact figures. "The UPS industry saw a degrowth of 18-20 percent. While we have also seen negative growth, it is in single digits. We will wipe out this degrowth by March 2021," he added.

Industry estimates said the Indian UPS market is at $55 billion and could zoom to $100 billion by 2023. Sectors like BFSI and IT will lead the growth.

Nandy added that Keor MOD could be the ideal solution for small and medium data centres and other critical high-computing applications.