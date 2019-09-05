App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Sep 05, 2019 04:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Laurus Labs receives EIR from USFDA for Visakhapatnam units

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Drug firm Laurus Labs on September 5 said it has received an establishment inspection report from the US health regulator for two of its active pharmaceutical ingredients units at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

The establishment inspection report (EIR) from US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) is for company's active pharmaceutical ingredients units 1 and 3, at Visakhapatnam, for the inspection conducted in June 2019, Laurus Labs said in a filing to BSE.

The company has also received approval from the Global Fund (GF) expert review panel for its fixed dose combination, TLE 400, for supply in GF-funded projects, it added.

Laurus Labs is one among the three companies to receive the approval for this product in antiretroviral therapy, the company said.

TLE 400 is the alternative first line regimen for treatment of HIV/AIDS as per the World Health Organization guidelines issued in July 2019, it added.

Shares of Laurus Labs were trading at Rs 330.95 per scrip on BSE, up 1.36 percent from its previous close.

First Published on Sep 5, 2019 01:48 pm

tags #Companies #India #Pharmaceuticals #USFDA

