you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2019 02:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Laurus Labs' partner Rising Pharma launches neuropathic pain capsules in US

Rising Pharmaceuticals has launched generic version of Lyrica capsules, in the strengths of 25 mg, 50 mg, 75 mg, 100 mg, 150 mg, 200 mg, 225 mg and 300 mg.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Drug firm Laurus Labs on July 22 said its exclusive distribution partner, Rising Pharmaceuticals, has launched generic Pregabalin capsules indicated for the management of neuropathic pain in the American market.

Rising Pharmaceuticals has launched generic version of Lyrica capsules, in the strengths of 25 mg, 50 mg, 75 mg, 100 mg, 150 mg, 200 mg, 225 mg and 300 mg, Laurus Labs said in a filing to BSE.

Rising Pharmaceuticals had recently received the final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for the abbreviated new drug application (ANDA), it added.

According to IMS Health, Pregabalin capsules and had US sales of around USD 5,497 million for the 12 months ending March 2019, Laurus Labs said.

"We are happy to develop and manufacture the Pregabalin capsules for our exclusive distribution partner Rising Pharmaceuticals in the US. Currently, we have 5 billion units per year capacity which can be expanded to 8 million units per year based on the demand," Laurus Labs Founder and CEO Satyanarayana Chava said.

Pregabalin capsules are indicated for management of neuropathic pain associated with diabetic peripheral neuropathy and management of neuropathic pain associated with spinal cord injury, among other conditions.

Rising Pharmaceuticals sells generic prescription products and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products under the Rising label to leading wholesalers, chain drug stores, distributors and mass merchandisers, Laurus Labs said.

"The commercialisation of Pregabalin capsules is one of the largest volume launches for the company this year and will provide a cost effective treatment option for people living with debilitating neuropathic pain conditions," Rising Pharmaceuticals CEO Vimal Kavuru said.

Shares of Laurus Labs were trading at Rs 342 per scrip on the BSE, down 2.40 per cent from its previous close.
First Published on Jul 22, 2019 02:30 pm

tags #Companies #India #Pharmaceuticals

