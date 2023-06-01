Laurus Labs management shares reason behind stake increase in lmmunoACT

As a result of the new investment, ImmunoACT will be able to accelerate the scale-up of its lead candidate HCAR-19 through the expansion of multi-location cGMP facilities and the development of new products.

After Laurus Labs on May 31 invested a further Rs 80 crore in the Immunoadoptive Cell Therapy Private Ltd (lmmunoACT), Founder & CEO Satyanarayana Chava of Laurus Labs spoke with CNBC-TV18 on what triggered the stake increase.

The driving factor behind the increase in the stake was "to help lmmunoACT build their capacity to serve more patients in the emerging markets. Also, to set up a dedicated research lab for carrying out work on other products like Barcoded Medication Administration (BCMA), so it will help them to speed up their activity for commercial launch," said Chava.

The startup's valuation has reached Rs 1,100 crore roughly as per the current investments, a significant increase from the Rs 220 crore it was valuated at during the first phase of investment.

Also Read | Laurus Labs shares rise 3% after upping stake in gene therapy company

Chava said the decision to increase in the stake was made based on the progress the pharma startup has made so far.

Laurus Labs' earlier investment in ImmunoACT in November 2021 has supported the latter in successfully creating a GMP manufacturing facility, along with a state-of-the-art R& D facility at Navi Mumbai. It is currently conducting a Phase II study at various hospitals, including at the well-known Tata Memorial Hospital.

As a result of the new investment, ImmunoACT will be able to accelerate the scale-up of its lead candidate HCAR-19 through the expansion of multi-location cGMP facilities and the development of new products.