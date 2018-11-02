App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2018 09:04 PM IST

Laurus Labs gets one observation for API plant in Visakhapatnam

The company called the observation “procedural”.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Laurus Labs on November 2 said it had received one observation from USFDA for its active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) plant Unit 6 located at Atchutapuram in Visakhapatnam.

The US drug regulator conveys its concerns or observations on manufacturing practices through Form 483.

Companies that receive observations must respond in writing with a corrective and preventive action plan in 15 days.

The facility which has 42 reactors with 253 Kilo litres capacity, started commercial operations early this year.

The unit acquired through slump sale from Sriam Labs in January.

Laurus is one of the world's largest suppliers of APIs for antiretroviral and Hepatitis-C drugs and works with most of the top generic companies.

Shares of Laurus Labs rose 2.37 percent to close at Rs 365.30 on BSE, the benchmark Sensex gained 1.68 percent to end 35,011.65 points.
First Published on Nov 2, 2018 09:04 pm

tags #Business #Companies

