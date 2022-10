October 22, 2022 / 10:51 AM IST

PM Modi to take part virtually in 'Griha Pravesh' of 4.5 lakh PMAY beneficiaries in Madhya Pradesh



- The event on 'Dhanteras' day will start at 3 pm at BTI ground in the presence of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

- Number of houses being built in Madhya Pradesh under the PMAY had gone up to one lakh per month from 20,000 to 25,000.

- According to officials, 29 lakh out of 48 lakh houses sanctioned under the PMAY in rural areas have been constructed at a cost of Rs 35,000 crore.