you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Mar 16, 2020 08:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lasa Supergenerics, ICT to co-develop antiviral drug favipiravir to combat COVID-19

The drug, a broadspectrum antiviral medication, is not protected by any patents in India.

Viswanath Pilla @viswanath_pilla
Coronavirus (Representative Image: Reuters)
 
 
Lasa Supergenerics, a manufacturer of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), on March 16 said it had partnered with Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai to commence the development of antiviral compound favipiravir, an experimental medication to combat novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

"We are working together with all our efforts to commence the research and scale-up activity of favipiravir, an antiviral drug showing promise in inhibiting a wide range of viruses. We will take necessary steps for getting permission from Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) to launch the product in the Indian market at the earliest," said Dr Omkar Herlekar, Chairman of Lasa Supergenerics.

"Once the favipiravir therapy is approved by global regulatory authorities we would approach DCGI for conducting required bioequivalence clinical trials in India and also seek strategic private investments and government aid to commercialise this product, subject to regulatory approvals and trials," Herlekar added.

Close

Favipiravir is an old broadspectrum antiviral drug being developed by Toyama Chemical of Japan with activity against many RNA viruses such as influenza, Ebola, yellow fever, chikungunya, norovirus and enterovirus.

The drug isn't protected by any patents in India.

In February 2020,  Beijing-based Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings began testing the drug on patients in China for the treatment of COVID-19 disease.  The drug is getting tested on patients in Japan and South Korea as well.

Herlekar said they are waiting for the clinical trial data from China, which is expected in two weeks. Once this data is out, Lasa is planning to conduct bio-availability and bio-equivalence studies before seeking the DCGI's approval for launching the drug in India.

Lasa's shares on Monday rose 3.32 percent to close at Rs 38.90 on BSE, while the benchmark Sensex declined 7.96 percent to end at 31,390.07 points.

First Published on Mar 16, 2020 08:55 pm

