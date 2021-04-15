MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Gain complete knowledge about how you can invest in global markets during an insightful webinar on April 16 at 11 am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

Larsen & Toubro Infotech appoints Anil Rander as new CFO

Prior to being appointed as CFO, Rander was associated with Tech Mahindra where he worked as the senior vice president for finance and legal functions and global head of finance for BPS.

Moneycontrol News
April 15, 2021 / 02:42 PM IST
Anil Rander.

Anil Rander.

Global technology consulting and digital solutions company Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI) on April 15 appointed Anil Rander as its chief financial officer (CFO).

With more than 27 years of multifaceted experience in driving business performance and growth Rander is a seasoned finance leader. His expertise ranges across business and financial strategy formulation, fiscal management, corporate accounting, investor relations, pricing, risk management, internal audit and financial controls.

Larsen and Toubro Infotech Q4 PAT may dip 5.8% QoQ to Rs. 490 cr: Motilal Oswal

Prior to being appointed as CFO, Rander was associated with Tech Mahindra where he worked as the senior vice president for finance and legal functions and global head of finance for BPS. He also worked with Hutchison Max Telecom Ltd where he looked after management accounting. He was also associated with Alpic Finance and AF Ferguson & Co. in his previous stints.

"The role of CFO is evolving rapidly, and I am pleased to welcome Anil Rander to our leadership team at this critical juncture in our journey. His financial leadership and business acumen will enable us to chart the next phase of growth for LTI. We remain committed to pushing industry benchmarks on business excellence," LTI CEO and Managing Director Sanjay Jalona said in a press release.

Close

Related stories

Rander is a chartered account, cost accountant and a company secretary. He will be based out of LTI’s headquarters in Mumbai.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Anil Rander #Business #Larsen & Toubro Infotech #LTI #Sanjay Jalona #Tech Mahindra
first published: Apr 15, 2021 02:42 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save Podcast | How to invest in your child’s name in a mutual fund?

Simply Save Podcast | How to invest in your child’s name in a mutual fund?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.