Larsen & Toubro Infotech appoints Anil Rander as new CFO

Anil Rander.

Global technology consulting and digital solutions company Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI) on April 15 appointed Anil Rander as its chief financial officer (CFO).

With more than 27 years of multifaceted experience in driving business performance and growth Rander is a seasoned finance leader. His expertise ranges across business and financial strategy formulation, fiscal management, corporate accounting, investor relations, pricing, risk management, internal audit and financial controls.

Prior to being appointed as CFO, Rander was associated with Tech Mahindra where he worked as the senior vice president for finance and legal functions and global head of finance for BPS. He also worked with Hutchison Max Telecom Ltd where he looked after management accounting. He was also associated with Alpic Finance and AF Ferguson & Co. in his previous stints.

"The role of CFO is evolving rapidly, and I am pleased to welcome Anil Rander to our leadership team at this critical juncture in our journey. His financial leadership and business acumen will enable us to chart the next phase of growth for LTI. We remain committed to pushing industry benchmarks on business excellence," LTI CEO and Managing Director Sanjay Jalona said in a press release.

Rander is a chartered account, cost accountant and a company secretary. He will be based out of LTI’s headquarters in Mumbai.