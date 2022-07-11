 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Larsen & Toubro bags order to build data centers in Mumbai

Moneycontrol News
Jul 11, 2022 / 11:31 AM IST

Several significant clients have awarded contracts to L&T Construction's Buildings & Factories (B&F) Business.

L&T's building and factories business has received orders for setting up 10.8-MW capacity data centres in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai for a renowned player in the space. The job involves designing, building, supplying, installation, T&C works for the data centers and allied buildings including fit-outs.

The construction company's buildings and factories business has also secured an order to construct a 1 million square foot commercial office space in Hyderabad, according to an L&T statement.

The conglomerate's buildings and factories business has secured an order with the Madhya Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation Ltd for the engineering, procurement and construction of the Statue of Oneness - The Statue of Adi Shankaracharya at Omkareshwar in District Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh.

